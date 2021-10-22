“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore puts it in a pumpkin spiced overdrive to fill in your sports news holes from this week.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail review what UT did right against Ole Miss. Then the panel weighs in on UT’s $250,000 fine in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Maryville cross country coach Douglas Martin brings Rebel runners Rebels Andie Marie Jones and Macguire Jones to sprint past Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Maryville football players and coaches visit with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons to review Friday’s game against Knox West.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the Tennessee-Alabama rivalry.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: The MLB playoffs are on the griddle as the panel argues for and against the Braves and Red Sox chances.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. or catch Monday’s replay.
