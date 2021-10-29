“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore puts it in a pumpkin spiced overdrive to fill
in your sports news holes from this week.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STEVENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail review what UT happened against Alabama. Then the panel weighs in on how the SEC stretch run shapes up in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Heritage cross country coach Alex Morgan brings Mountaineer runners Rebels Grace Adams and Maggie Hope to sprint past Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: William Blount fishing coach Thomas Gredig and champion anglers Austin Gredig and Hunter Stewart visit with the panel.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the college football rankings.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: The final four for college football is in the crystal ball and Troy goes up in flames trying to bounce Notre Dame.
