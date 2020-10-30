“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore returns and is greeted by members of the Blount County Football Officials who will be presenting their sportsmanship awards.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail have some remedies for UT as the Vols take a bye week. Then the panel takes a look around the conference in the WATERS’ EQUIPMENT SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alcoa cross county coach Pam Haggard and Tornado Abdul Jaber are ready to go the distance during their visit to Bluetick’s.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: William Blount distance coach Jordan Conley and Lady Gov Sydnee Sims come ready to run laps around veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: Shines on the stars around the country that were once on their way to Knoxville but never made it.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s replay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.