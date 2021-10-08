“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
On the Blount Partnership lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore is away so Marcus puts it in overdrive to fill in your sports news holes from this week.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail break down what went right against Missouri and what UT needs to do today against South Carolina. Then the panel looks at the top SEC games in the AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alcoa golf coach Chad Coker and Tornado golfers Noah Whitten and Zane Bonham drop by to visit with the panel.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Alcoa volleyball coach Sam Thomas brings Lady T’s Sydney Worde and Kylie Haas to visit with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the panel’s report card for the college football season and a review of today’s best games.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Troy retreats from last week’s defeat so Stan Painter tags in to offer insight into the MLB postseason with Marcus.
