“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bluetick Tavern in Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn
(watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On the Drew Miles Insurance Agency lineup card:
AIRPORT HONDA & DUNKIN’ DONUTS HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore puts it in overdrive to fill in your sports news holes from this week.
ROGER L. NEWMAN & STENSON TIRE GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail preview today's Johnny Majors Classic. Then the panel bellies up to the table and chows down on what happened to the SEC in Week 1. AUBREY’S & BLUETICK TAVERN SEC NOTEBOOK.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Players and coaches from the Maryville-Alcoa game stop by to visit with Daily Times Sports Editor Troy Provost-Heron.
WATERS’ EQUIPMENT & DENSO MARC IT DOWN: Players and coaches from Heritage-William Blount game drop by to ring the bell and visit with veteran sportswriter Marcus Fitzsimmons.
THE SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED BY REAGAN STEEL & TVA EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION: The spotlight shines on the first NCAA football rankings after the AP poll flopped in its season opener.
GOTEEZ HOT TAKES: Troy has his foot poised and Marcus provides the assist by shoving it between the molars.
Listen LIVE at 10 a.m. today
or catch Monday’s 7 p.m. replay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.