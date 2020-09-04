“The Sports Page:” live on WKVL 100.9 FM and 850 AM from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at Bluetick Tavern
in downtown Maryville with hosts Mike Edwards, Donnie Moore and Charlie Puleo.
Facebook:@thesportspagetn (watch live)
Stream: www.wkvl.com
On today’s lineup card:
ALCOA TENN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HEADLINES: Sports Page newshound Donnie Moore presents a roundup of this week’s highlights.
GOTEEZ GOVOLS REPORT: Vol legends Lon Herzbrun and Ray Trail welcome Carson-Newman assistant Tony ierulli as the panel takes a hard look at UT's quarterback situation for this season and next.
ANDERSON LUMBER COMPANY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: William Blount head golf coach Michael Bradshaw brings some of his Govs to talk about the county championship with Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
LAMAR PRINTING MARC IT DOWN: Maryville volleyball coach Chris Hames and freshman Amanda Mack visit Bluetick to set up veteran journalist Marcus Fitzsimmons for a spike.
CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR SPOTLIGHT: Shines on Big Ten football and why the conference isn't joining the ride to a fall season.
Listen at 10 a.m. today or catch Monday’s replay.
