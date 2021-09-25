ALCOA TORNADOES
Bacon Lauderback: Following senior quarterback Caden Buckles cross-field touchdown pass to sophomore running back Elijah Cannon in double overtime, the sophomore kicker drilled the ensuing extra point to give Alcoa a 21-20 victory over Knoxville West on Thursday.
GREENBACK CHEROKEES
Micah Franklin: Once again, Micah Franklin was the Cherokee workhorse, and partly due to losing running back Cason Workman with a leg injury on the first Greenback possession. The senior quarterback either ran or threw on 34 of Greenback’s 52 offensive snaps. Franklin finished with 90 yards on 21 carries and was 5-of-13 in the air for another 69 yards.
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
Kamron Moates: The sophomore defensive back intercepted two Eli Funck passes in the Mountaineers’ 27-12 loss to Seymour on Friday.
MARYVILLE REBELS
Jason Manaker: The junior defensive lineman was consistently in pursuit of Science Hill quarterback Jaxon Diamond. He logged two sacks, the first of which resulted in a forced fumble that senior linebacker Keyshawn Harper recovered and returned to the 11-yard line.
SEYMOUR EAGLES
Brendon Harris: The senior running back has paced Seymour’s offense for years, and he produced one of his best performances in Friday’s 27-12 win. He rushed for 218 yards on 29 carries, averaged 7.5 yards-per-carry and scored three of the Eagles’ four touchdowns.
WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS
Matthew Clemmer: The junior quarterback scored three touchdowns in the Governors’ 24-21 loss to Sevier County. He completed 12 of his 26 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns while also adding a score on the ground.
