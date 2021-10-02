ALCOA TORNADOES
Eli Owens: The freshman tight end had a breakout performance, hauling in four passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns in the Tornadoes’ 38-0 victory over Cookeville.
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
Chase Ridings: Heritage didn’t have a lot of positives in its 56-6 loss to Knox West, but Ridings had a solid night punting, averaging 34.6 yards per kick on his five attempts. The junior also had three of the five Heritage pass receptions.
MARYVILLE REBELS
Carson Jones: The senior quarterback was perfect in the first half, completing all 13 of his passes for 203 yards and a touchdown, as No. 2 Maryville dusted No. 10 Cleveland, 42-7.
SEYMOUR EAGLES
Ryan Lodari: The Eagles did not generate much offense against No. 1 Greeneville, but Lodari did what he could, hauling in two catches for 25 yards and Seymour’s lone touchdown.
THE KING’S ACADEMY LIONS
Nakelin McAfee: The senior tailback scored two of TKA’s three touchdowns during its 35-20 loss to Middle Tennessee Christian. He again was the Lions’ workhorse, totaling 95 yards on 20 carries.
WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS
Ashton Auker: The senior wide receiver and defensive back had two costly fumbles in the second half, but came up big with two big defensive plays to keep Wiliam Blount in contention. Auker had a pass break up in the end zone that eventually led to a turnover-on-downs and an interception return for a touchdown during the Governors’ 28-21 Region 1-6A loss to West Ridge on Friday at Mike White Field.
