ALCOA
Ahmaudd Sankey: The senior running back was not needed much in Alcoa’s rout 63-7 rout of Northview Academy, but he made the most of the touches he got. Sankey averaged a whopping 20 yards per carry, racking up 100 yards and three touchdowns on five touches.
HERITAGE
Zach Hollman: The senior quarterback only completed 10 of his 23 passes, but he would have had a better completion percentage if not for several drops. Hollman’s passing was one of the few bright spots for the struggling offense.
MARYVILLE
Carson Jones: The senior quarterback snapped the Rebels out of their slow start with a 40-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry. Jones completed 10 of his 13 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 68 yards on six carries.
WILLIAM BLOUNT
Ashton Auker: Auker was on the receiving end of the lone bright spot in the Governors’ 56-8 loss to reigning Class 4A state champion Elizabethton, recording a 60-yard pitch-and-catch to set up William Blount’s only touchdown. The sophomore had six catches for 92 yards.
THE KING’S ACADEMY
Nakelin McAfee: The junior running back put the Lions on his back after a slow start. rushing for 291 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries. He also hauled in five receptions for 97 yards in the victory over Middle Tennessee Christian.
