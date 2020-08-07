On a recent walk downtown, a historical marker caught my interest. It told the story of William Bennett Scott Sr., who in 1865 started the first African-American newspaper in Tennessee. As an aspiring journalist, I had to learn more.
From my research, I learned that Scott was much more than a journalist.
After the Civil War, he lobbied for the freedmen’s right to vote as a delegate of the Colored Men’s Convention in Nashville. It was there that he started his newspaper, called The Colored Tennessean. After a year of publishing his paper, he realized that his support was strongest in East Tennessee. So, he moved to Maryville, my hometown.
Here, he started Maryville’s first newspaper, the Maryville Republican. Interestingly, the majority of his subscribers were white. He used this to his advantage, advocating for equal rights. The mission statement that appeared at the top of every issue said, “‘All Men are Created Free and Equal.’ — Universal Liberty, Universal Suffrage and Universal Prosperity.”
In 1867, Scott built a log school for African American children. Two years later, he became mayor of Maryville, making him the first black mayor in all of Tennessee.
While mayor, he continued to dedicate himself to the education of African Americans. When Freedman’s Bureau funding became available, he went on a local fundraising campaign to raise additional money. Scott used the funds to help build the first official black school in Maryville, known as the Freedman’s Normal Institute, which opened in 1873.
The Freedman’s Normal Institute provided low-cost day school for children ages 6 to 18. It also had a teacher-training department. At that time, white teachers were being sent from the North to teach at the newly forming black schools in the South, but Scott wanted to train black students to fill the role. Booker T. Washington commended his work, saying, “I was constantly coming in contact with those who had finished the course of normal training at Freedman’s Normal Institute. Most of these people were teachers, and they were thoroughly prepared and skillful teachers.”
After 30 years of education, the Freedman’s Normal Institute closed. However, it eventually became Maryville High School in 1927. While the original building was later demolished during the New Deal era to make way for a bigger building, my high school still sits on the footprint of Scott’s school.
Two pillars by my school’s football field mark where the entrance of his school once stood. Only a month ago, they meant nothing to me. Now, they’re a reminder of William Bennett Scott, a man who fought for change in my community. He said, “A man should put his heart into everything he does.”
Scott died in 1885 at the age of 64. He’s buried in Maryville in what is now known as the old New Providence Church Cemetery. His headstone reads,“Respected Black Journalist/ Businessman and Mayor of Maryville/ Placed in honor of his faithful service to his community.” A nearby historical marker provides more information about his life.
Less than a block away stands the Maryville Municipal building. Just inside the front entryway is his portrait beside other influential people of Maryville.
It’s incredible how much he was able to do in such a short lifetime, while battling the restriction of his basic human rights.
