So far, the month of February has been more of a miniature break for students and faculty alike at Alcoa High School. All schools within the system were closed Feb. 3 and 4 due to school-wide sickness. In addition, inclement weather and flooding hazards caused Alcoa City Schools to release early dismissal on Feb. 6 and close Feb. 7, thus turning an anticipated full school week into one just under two days.
The Alcoa High School Winterguard and Winter Drumline both earned second place at a recent competition held at Seymour High School on Feb. 1.
This competition was the second of the season, and both groups continue to work hard as they aim to score a first place victory at future competitions to be held until the end of March.
The track and field team was scheduled to begin official practices starting Monday, Feb. 10, and will soon begin participating in meets in which all students can attend. Also being held on Feb. 10 was Alcoa High School’s annual Mini College Fair, in which representatives from a variety of state colleges set up booths to spread information about individual schools to interested students. Students were free to visit any booth they choose, ask questions to the representatives and take away small gifts such as brochures and pens to remember the colleges by.
During the week of Feb 10-14, bundles of flowers, chocolate, and personalized notes are being sold for $3 to distribute on Valentine’s Day, and all proceeds will go to Lisa Henry’s class. In addition, this week is the last to purchase prom tickets for the early bird price of $35.
This year’s prom has been revealed to be themed “Midnight Masquerade,” and will be held at The Standard in downtown Knoxville on April 4.
As bad weather and sickness finally begin to clear up, the rest of the month at Alcoa High School will hopefully be one of more liveliness and productivity.
February will likely seem to fly by, for the amount of days students have had off has made the shortest month of the year even shorter.
However, the few events within the month can and will be cherished before new activities begin to blossom into existence with the arrival of spring.
