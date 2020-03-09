Less than a week remains until Alcoa High School students are let out for spring break. This year’s spring break and the ones that will follow are different from previous ones, though, for the usual two-week break has been shortened to just one week. There are mixed feelings surrounding this change. Some students welcome the shortened break, for they feel spring break often seems to drag on and want to reach summer break as quickly as possible. On the other hand, some students would rather keep the two-week break, for those who used to travel over the break may not have the opportunity to anymore. Regardless of the controversy, most students can agree that they gladly accept the extra week we get out early for summer.
Class schedules for the next calendar year, as well as any additional forms students need to fill out if they wish to enroll in an honors, AP, Dual Enrollment, early dismissal, early graduation or Work-Based Learning course, are to be submitted by the end of this week.
Most spring sports — track and field, tennis, baseball, and softball — have begun their practices and competitions by this point in the year. In fact, on Saturday, March 7, some of the Alcoa High School athletic programs hosted a pancake fundraiser breakfast in the commons area. Tickets were sold for $5 a piece, and the money raised went to their sports programs.
The annual Alcoa High School Showcase is to be held on Tuesday, March 10. Here, a meeting will be held for parents of incoming freshmen, in addition to an informational dual enrollment meeting open to rising seniors.
When students return from spring break on March 23, only eight weeks remain until the school year meets its end. For most, the end is finally in sight. However, these final weeks will consist of AP testing, final exams, state tests, etc. for many students as well.
A sad goodbye will be said to seniors and Principal Becky Stone, as she has been selected as the new Director of Schools. Changes are being faced by Alcoa High School students and staff alike this year, but they are welcomed with open arms. Before the school year ends, we should all aim to appreciate what we are experiencing before it is gone.
While change is often bittersweet, we should not let the fear of the future keep us from cherishing the present while it lasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.