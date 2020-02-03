Like other area school districts, Alcoa City Schools has been struggling with poor attendance due to illness. Students throughout the district are celebrating a four-day weekend as schools are closed to allow time for students and teachers to recover from illness. School was cancelled for Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4. Additionally, AMS is in need of donations of tissues, disinfectant wipes and ibuprofen. Supplies have dwindled due to so much sickness.
Alcoa Middle School Concert Band will be performing with the Tennessee Wind Symphony at the Clayton Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11. This is an exciting and free event.
The concert starts at 7 p.m., however, the Tennessee Wind Symphony Jazz Ensemble will be performing in the grand foyer as guests are arriving at 6 p.m.
Following the combined performance with AMS Concert Band, the Tennessee Wind Symphony will perform on its own to conclude the evening.
AMS Valentine’s Dance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13. This masquerade dance will be themed as “A Night in Paris.” The time has yet to be announced.
