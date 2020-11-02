Many high school students benefit from dual enrollment (DE) programs. DE lets high schoolers take college classes for credit. But, what are the best DE classes to take? Where should you apply to take them? What should you know going into a DE class? Curious to see if DE classes are the best option for you?
As found on the State of Tennessee website, the DE grant is open to juniors or seniors in high school so that they can “begin working toward a college degree, while still pursuing a high school diploma.” However, taking college classes is not limited to upperclassmen. Once a student can satisfy a college’s admissions requirements, he or she can begin taking classes, though the DE grant is not available until a student is at least in 11th grade.
Pellissippi State Community College, The University of Tennessee Knoxville, Maryville College, Tusculum College and Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) are the most popular colleges at which Blount Home Education Association students have taken DE classes.
To enhance what is already taught in high school, earn college credit, or to just get the feel of DE, some students choose to take introductory college classes. As senior Andrew Lawson acknowledged, DE classes “help integrate you into college life and additionally get you some credit hours.” Senior Kyla Jernigan said, “I chose to take (DE classes) so that I can not only get college credits but so that I will only have to take one semester of those classes.”
Due to COVID-19, numerous classes are via an online platform. Senior Abby Cowan noted, “Since most classes are online, there are very limited services offered. For example, I am responsible for printing my own assignments and cannot use the printer on campus. No in-person office hours are offered, either.”
Junior Karra Stephens acknowledged, “The virtual classroom is difficult, if not impossible to navigate.”
Despite the challenges of virtual learning, these students see the benefit of taking college classes in high school.
“I think this is giving me more insight as to what will be expected of me in college. As a homeschool student we don’t have the traditional classroom setting, so I feel better prepared,” Cowan said.
In addition, Stephens “was delighted to receive my first “A” in an actual college assignment.” She added that being the youngest in her class has shown her how much there still is to learn before attending college.
DE allows students to individualize their educational paths to better fit their future. By taking classes specific to one’s degree, students can experience subject matter taught specifically for that major and earn college credit in the process.
For instance, senior Ella Heim is planning to major in Early Childhood Education and become a licensed cosmetologist. “I really like that dual enrollment gives you the opportunity to get a head start on college while you’re in high school,” remarked Heim, who is taking four DE classes this semester from both TCAT and PSCC. Because of her college heavy workload, she said, “I’m basically just treating this year like I am a freshman in college.”
BHEA students strongly advocate taking DE classes. Some reasons: Most students are approximately your age so you don’t feel awkward, college classes offer additional academic rigor beyond even honors high school classes, DE success builds confidence.
Some things can increase your chance of success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.