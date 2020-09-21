Even though there have been many changes to the school’s daily routine, Carpenters Middle School excitedly welcomed back its students with open arms (figuratively speaking, of course).
CMS does an excellent job balancing safety and fun. Due to the COVID pandemic, safeguards such as staggered seating, distance markers and sanitizing stations have become the new normal. Thanks to these guidelines, Carpenters is keeping everyone as safe as possible.
Even with these precautions in place, the student body still is able to spend time with friends and participate in extracurricular activities.
Fortunately, COVID-19 cannot destroy the Cougar Pride.
The Lady Cougars softball team has an almost perfect record of 10-1, with wins over Alcoa, Maryville and Heritage. Eighth-grader, Kinsley Bolton said, “The best things about being a Lady Cougar softball player is the camaraderie of the team and knowing that you are representing the female athletes of Carpenters.”
The Cougar football team also is off to a great start, with wins over Kings Academy, Heritage, Cherokee and Pigeon Forge.
If given the opportunity, CMS would love for the public to come and show their support for the Cougar athletes.
Another way to support CMS is to participate in the “Smart Card” fundraiser. A “Smart Card” is a modern version of the coupon book, offering discounts at many local businesses. The Related Arts programs at Carpenters directly benefit from the participation in this fundraiser.
Finally, CMS would like to remind parents that all students are eligible for free breakfast or lunch until the end of the year. No special enrollment is necessary.
Have a great day, give some air high-fives, and don’t forget to smile. I’m proud to be prowling with the pride.
