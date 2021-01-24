So many of my patients are pondering the COVID vaccine, and their ponderings span the spectrum. A few are adamantly against it, many are eager to get it, and a number are on the fence still sorting things out and sometimes curious what my thoughts are on it. A detailed analysis with data would be far beyond this short article. So, let me just lay out in broad strokes, like we were chatting over coffee, how I look at these COVID vaccines.
In simple terms, these vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA). This mRNA instructs your body’s cells to produce some of the protein that makes up the spikes on the coronavirus. Then, after a few days, the mRNA is broken down and disappears. None of this causes any change in the body’s DNA.
After a few days, our body has some home-made spike protein. Our immune system then produces antibodies that specifically recognize the coronavirus spike proteins. So, when we later get infected by a real coronavirus (covered in spike protein) our body has a critical head start and can attack the infection before it really has a chance to multiply. In short, it takes advantage of the amazing immune system God built into us and feeds it some crucial early intelligence on this enemy.
Happily, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have had about 95% effectiveness — considerably higher than most experts guessed would be doable. Coming along behind them are the AstraZenica and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Both are more easily stored than the Pfizer vaccine and the J&J vaccine is only one shot instead of a series of two.
Of course, there is no “no risk” choice here. There is the risk of the COVID disease or the risk of getting one of the COVID vaccines. In my own practice, I have been impressed (as so many others have as well) with how variable COVID cases are. Often, they are predictable, affecting healthier young people only mildly, and hitting older, frail adults harder. But there are enough surprises to keep us uneasy — the otherwise healthy older adult who succumbs to COVID after seemingly fighting it off early-on, the previously energetic 30 and 40-year-olds who still feel greatly fatigued and quickly winded 3 months after their infection, and those who produce deadly clotting abnormalities. Having seen many cases of COVID, I am thankful for the mild cases, but never consider it a trivial infectious agent.
In short, I consider the risk of the disease to be considerably greater than the risk of the vaccines, both for those who are vulnerable among us, and for our country as a whole. For myself, I think the producers of these vaccines did an extraordinary job. In a sense, they were in a no-win situation: if they took too long, they would be accused of wasting time while thousands were dying; having finished in record time, many say they aren’t sure they can trust the vaccines because they were rushed. From all I’ve read, I think the process was remarkably well carried out while trimming away any wasted time in the process. Tens of thousands were tested with each vaccine before they were approved, and records are being kept of any further side-affects that may occur.
To see more people dying from COVID daily than died in the 9/11 attack, to see some of my patients hit hard by this, and to have a few dear ones die from it, is something I hope to see end very soon. Likewise, the opening back up of our life complete with meals together, hugs, and sustainable businesses is something I look forward to.
I do see real hope in the COVID vaccines and am very thankful for them. I got my first COVID vaccine a few weeks ago and had barely a sore arm (though everybody’s different). By the time you read this I will have gotten my second dose, and from what I read and hear, will probably have a bit more of a reaction to that. I know for many it has been a challenge to get access to the vaccines. If you’re one of those, at least you can follow what happens to this first wave of vaccine recipients. At any rate, although I’m glad these aren’t mandated for all U.S. citizens, my hope is that our state and our whole country will overflow with “volunteers” rolling up their sleeves to beat back this unkind, isolating intruder.
