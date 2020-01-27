The past semester has flown by. Winter break has come to an end and EMS students have gotten back to the routine of school.
The winners for EMS homecoming were announced. The 2018-2019 winner for homecoming queen, Olivia Sanders, handed her crown away to 2019-2020 homecoming queen Gracie Hill. The first runner-up is Bella Scott and the second runner-up was Neveah Carmichael.
The 2018-2019 homecoming king, Reece Tipton, gave his crown away to 2019-2020 homecoming king Spencer Kepley. The first runner-up is Dominick Stevens and the second runner-up was Isaiah Smith. Homecoming queen Gracie Hill says that she had a lot of fun and she found it shocking that she won.
As the second semester began and our new behavior incentive was announced, we watched the new live-action “Aladdin” movie in the gym with a treat of popcorn and a drink. It is many people’s opinion that Mr. Dowlen did an outstanding job organizing and setting up the incentive. Many people enjoyed it.
Student Gracie Hill says that the incentive was really fun and she loved having that opportunity; she would also really like to do it again. Levi Roberson said that it was really nice to be able to watch a movie during school hours and that the overall experience was great. Logan Scotten said he was really happy that he got to do it.
They all look forward to the next school incentive and being able to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.