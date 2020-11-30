I am proud to say that Eagleton has finished all fall sports, except cheerleading, which will last until the end of the basketball season.
The sports that have now finished their season include; cross country, football, softball and tennis. The basketball team had its first away game on Friday, Nov. 19.
I’m so glad and thankful to be a part of this Royal family. To have such supportive, respectful, prepared teachers, classmates, friends and teammates. Not only supportive at school but also online.
I can truly say Royals REIGN. R — respect self and others. Not only do the students respect the teachers but the teachers respect us. E — expect challenge. We don’t know what is coming next in this pandemic, but I can say that we are expecting a challenge. I — improve everyday. We are all improving everyday, in everything we do. G — grow your mindset. Our mindsets are growing even when we aren’t at school. N — now go change the world. I am confident that this Royal family has and will change the world. And we won’t stop changing it anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.