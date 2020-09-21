With the coronavirus a lot has changed, including sports and classrooms. Even though a lot has changed the Lady Royals softball team played its season strong and was the first fall sport for Eagleton Middle School to finish its season during this pandemic.
With every end there’s a new beginning. Though the softball season is over and the other fall sports will be ending soon too, winter is coming. With winter comes the winter sports. Basketball tryouts for the Royals are Monday, Sept. 28.
At Eagleton we are a Royal family. When walking through the hall I don’t see teachers and classmates; I see my Royal family. Even though we can’t see each other’s smiles, we have the opportunity to see each other at school or on Google Meets.
I would never have thought this would be how my eighth grade year would start, but I’m proud to say I’m still standing and so is my Royal family.
This pandemic has made our Royal family so much closer. Just not closer than 6 feet.
