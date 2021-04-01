It was still dark when Mary Magdalene set out for the garden where Jesus’s body was laid to rest. And in John’s retelling of the resurrection story, she was all alone.
The other Gospel writers give Mary Magdalene companions on her journey to the tomb. Mark and Luke give the women a reason for going: they plan to anoint Jesus’s body. But John gives Mary Magdalene neither companions nor a particular purpose. Grief, more than anything else, seems to be driving her. And grief is a solitary kind of craziness: we all experience it in our lives here on earth, but we all experience it differently. Perhaps that’s why John’s Mary Magdalene makes her journey through the darkness alone.
I can’t imagine it was any safer for a first-century woman to walk alone in the dark than it is for women today. But personal safety doesn’t seem to have been a concern for Mary. Perhaps she felt that the worst that could possibly happen to her had already happened when Jesus— her beloved teacher, friend, and Lord— was condemned and put to death on a cross.
I wonder if she had slept at all since Friday. If she did sleep, I imagine the only dreams she had were nightmares. Perhaps she felt as if she were walking in a nightmare as she made her way through the darkness. After all, she thought the story had ended. By all appearances, evil, injustice, and death had won.
Mary Magdalene went to the tomb looking for death, and at first, when she saw the stone rolled away and the tomb empty, her grief-clouded eyes could only see deeper darkness. There was no wonder or amazement at the sight of two angels where his body had lain; she walked away from them, still weeping. And when Jesus himself came to her, she didn’t recognize him. She still couldn’t see beyond her own despair.
Then, a single word pierced the darkness. He spoke her name: “Mary!” And there was light. The light revealed a love that no power on earth could kill. The same Mary who arrived at the tomb blinded by grief left the tomb with eyes full of light as she announced, “I have seen the Lord!”
Mary Magdalene’s journey from darkness to light, from grief to hope, from death to life, has much to offer followers of Christ as we enter into this Easter season after a year of collective loss and trauma. Like Mary, we have known grief. It has touched all of us in one way or another over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And like Mary, we have watched children of God fall victim to senseless violence and injustice. Like Mary, we’ve seen the worst human beings are capable of when anger, fear, and hatred infect our hearts.
But the story of Mary Magdalene on that first Easter morning reminds us that darkness doesn’t win. God’s light and love have the final say, and not just in a general sense. God’s light and love have the final say for each of us, in a very particular way. Mary hears the sound of her name on the risen Christ’s lips and immediately knows him.
She knows him, and she knows herself as his own, Christ’s beloved. In the same way, Christ bears each one of our names on his lips, beckoning us to remember that love has claimed us and will carry us out of whatever darkness this earthly life throws our way, if only we’ll heed the call. There is no power on earth that can separate us from this love; nor is there any power that can defeat it.
This Easter season, as we emerge from darkness into light, may we all take the time to listen for our names on Jesus’s lips. May we hear, and may we see new ways in which Christ’s love is dawning in our hearts, calling us to transform our lives and our world through Mary’s proclamation, which is our own: “I have seen the Lord!”
