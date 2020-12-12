“It’s the anticipation of fall’s arrival that makes way for the return of familiar rhythms”— Joanna Gaines
I just returned from a much needed and previously postponed trip to the Outer Banks and the rhythm of the waves reminded me of the importance of balance and rhythm in our lives. The simultaneous but varying tones cause the mind to focus on the rhythmic beats. The grace of universal rhythms is expressed in the phases of the moon, the ebb and flow of the tides, the earth’s rotation, and the changing of the seasons.
This quiets the mind and eases it into a somewhat dreamlike, meditative state. There is peace in rhythm. There is security in predictability. Everything is in a state of movement and in all movement rhythm is found. We embrace the rhythm of the season and find peace.
We lean into the rhythms of our lives because they give us a sense of our purpose. The practice of having a daily routine for our lives builds on actions we choose because they provide support. There is a sense of comfort when I look at my daily schedule and there is familiarity in the cadence and rhythm of the routine of the day.
“Everything has rhythm. Everything dances.” — Maya Angelou.
Over the past few months every ounce of normalcy and rhythm has been disrupted. Change is a part of life, but for many of us it still feels disquieting. The first nine weeks of school have been difficult for many families, but as the days move on, we as a community are finding a rhythm.
Our personal rhythm is powerful. My twelve year old dancer has begun a fall tradition- Nutcracker rehearsals and although it will be performed somewhat differently this year the return to the rhythm of dance has left the girls with a joy. As I watched her group leaving the dance studio after their first rehearsal they seemed as if all was right in their world. The excitement about their roles and rehearsal schedule was evident as this returns these girls to some semblance of rhythms and normalcy in the midst of the continued uncertainty, disruption, chaos, and confusion.
Their reaction reminded me of how the rhythm of the things we do and think affects the people in our lives. Even though things are different in the return to dance, the way it is being handled makes things somewhat seamless for the dancers. The more our family has created rhythms around all sorts of things — school and dance schedule, work, weekly take-out nights, scheduled time as a couple, and family time — the easier it feels to be present in the moment.
“So often our human nature wants a plan. We are comforted by security, soothed by security, soothed by forward vision. And so our day is learning to balance and bend with the changes that life brings. To face new rhythms, then embrace them. Until we can accept that change truly is the one thing we can plan on. Until we see that new rhythms need not be feared.”— Kimberly Jessop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.