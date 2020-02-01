“Dance is a way to find yourself and lose yourself...all at the same time.” —Anonymous
My family just went through the odyssey of having a dancer perform in the Nutcracker for the holiday season. It was my 11-year-olds first and it was a wonderfully positive, fun and exhausting growth experience. She has been taking dance classes since a very young age and the benefits are too numerous to imagine. She has a good group of positive friends and teachers who care about her and her well-being. She loves her classes and dances or flourishes everywhere she goes. Ballet and dance in general promote physical strength and agility, can boost concentration, promotes emotional and social growth, develops an understanding of music and rhythm and generates a love of movement.
Like all dance forms, ballet is physically intense. Ballet improves muscular strength, flexibility and range of motion and boosts coordination and balance. Combinations that involve jumping and leaping increase heart rate, which can improve endurance, stamina and overall cardiovascular health. Like other forms of dance, ballet can improve body awareness and physical self-control. It promotes neurological development and stimulates the brain, thus improving cognitive abilities. Dance training can also be a great way to relax and use excess energy productively after school.
In addition to its physical benefits, ballet can also help to improve children’s mental and emotional health. Training in classical ballet instills a sense of pride and accomplishment, which can boost self-esteem. As children improve and master more challenging movement combinations, they feel more self-assured and confident. It will keep your child motivated and inspired and they will learn to persevere. Dance will teach your child to learn from their mistakes through practice. There are other life skills that are taught too, such as following instructions, cooperation, preparation and dedication.
Ballet classes also provide a social outlet for children. Attending classes regularly can help young children develop their social skills. Ballet and other dance forms help foster teamwork, communication, trust and cooperation. Ballet can also help children to make friends, overcome shyness or awkwardness in social situations and reduce the fears associated with being in a group and performing in front of an audience. Your child will have opportunities to be welcomed into a group and this will give them a place to fit in and feel connected to others. Everyone has their place and forms an important part of a bigger picture.
Dancers are often encouraged to freestyle which can stimulate creativity and encourage expression as an individual. This could even be an important method of dealing with bullying, depression, anxiety, and trauma. It can be an emotional outlet and be cathartic. It can help regulate your child’s emotional and behavioral needs by providing a release for stress and frustration. I recently heard a dancer describe dance class as her “happy place.” Dancing teaches your child better behavior and confidence, so they will be more relaxed, confident and outgoing. They will also learn how to follow instructions, respect themselves, their peers, and authority. Their demeanor will improve, and they will become better individuals.
