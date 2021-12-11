“Our Christmas memories are like lights on the tree, each one that lights up illuminates a moment of happiness past and happiness future. And these are the lights that guide us home.” — Hallmark Movie
Christmas is a time for family and celebration. As a child, for me, Christmas was about the spirit, the fun and the family. The holidays might have been messy and chaotic, but the time was about the sense of being together. Home is where the heart is and the place our thoughts return to during the holiday season.
The holiday has for the past few years been anything but traditional for my family, while holding on to some traditions we have had to navigate some differences. Two years ago I lost two uncles in the month of December (one before Christmas and one just after). I have the memories of all the wonderful years spent with each.
The following year was the quarantine year and adjustments were made during the season. This year we have had to juggle the sadness of loss and the excitement of the Nutcracker ballet experience. My husband’s sister lost her seven-year-long battle with cancer and passed away just before Thanksgiving. My child had the exciting opportunity to return to live performances with the Appalachian Ballet Company and the Nutcracker.
Family is the most important gift because they are the ones who know everything about us and accept us regardless of our mistakes. They are the foundation of a great holiday season because they are the ones who support us and will love us unconditionally. They will have faith in all of the changes that you will go through and love you through the good and bad.Family encounters not only give children positive experiences, but also play a large part in a happy life.
The connection you have with family is a bond that is undeniable. Everyone goes through rough times with their families, but when it is time to come together everyone in the family will support, encourage and love. Make time for the ones you love because they could be gone the next day. It is easy to focus on tomorrow and allow today to get lost in the shuffle. During the holiday season and throughout the year, recognize all that brings fulfillment and meaning to your life, be appreciative, and give thanks.
There is a story about a little girl whose family did not have much money at Christmas, but her father worked hard for what he made. On Christmas she gave her father a beautifully wrapped shoebox wrapped with their most expensive gold paper. Her father was not happy that she had used the best paper to wrap the box. When he opened the gift he found an empty box, which again angered him at the waste. As he scolded her for giving him an empty box, she explained that it was not empty because she had blown kisses in it until it was full. The child was lost in an accident a short time later and it was said that the father kept the box by his bed and any time he suffered from hardship, discouragement, or struggle he opened the box and took out a kiss, remembering the love of the child who had put it there.
In a sense, we have all been given a box of invisible kisses from our families and friends.
“Together was all we needed to be, How I love to dream about it
Whenever I need, I always recall, the warmest winter of all” — Home Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.