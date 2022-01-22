“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance”— Eckhart Tolle
This year I am going to take stock in the past and look toward the future with a new kind of resolution. I have decided that this year for my column each month I am going to choose a word for inspiration. We are all experiencing the ups and downs of life and trying to find inspiration.
It has been a difficult couple of months or for that matter couple of years, so my word for January is Gratitude. Gratitude is a spontaneous feeling but, increasingly, research demonstrates its value as a practice — that is, making conscious efforts to count one’s blessings. Psychologists find that, over time, feeling grateful boosts happiness and fosters both physical and psychological health, even among those already struggling with mental health problems. Studies show that practicing gratitude curbs the use of words expressing negative emotions and shifts inner attention away from such negative emotions as resentment and envy, minimizing the possibility of ruminating, which is a hallmark of depression.
Now is an important time to remember the things to be grateful for. Just being around your family and friends can help you feel more grateful. Also, being more appreciative of life and feeling less cynical pushes you to a more thankful frame of mind.
At other times, when you are facing a tough decision, seeing it as a gift is useful. We all differ in the degree to which we are inclined to experience and express gratitude. It can be something as simple as a spring shower, just because the rain washes everything clean. Engaging in a more specific act, such as volunteering to help others, makes people feel good about themselves.
Gratitude can be cultivated on a daily basis and can be about the smallest things we encounter in our lives. I have had loss, disappointment, upsets and change, but I can find many things in my life and around me to be grateful for. My husband and I are blessed to have our parents and families and friends. I am lucky to have a job that I love, a roof over my head, a car to drive and while it could be better I have my health. My child is getting a good education and is able to pursue dance, singing and musical instruments. She is blessed with a good group of friends who genuinely care about each other and love to spend time together.
We have somehow convinced ourselves that gratitude can only come from big occurrences. There are too many moments that prove otherwise. A shared moment of beauty, a glimpse of humor, of hope, of people living for one another.We can remind ourselves that there is more light than dark, more life than death, more hope than anger, more joy than sorrow, more gratitude. I can think of no better time than now.
There are ways to cultivate gratitude on a daily basis. Keeping a journal or in some way noting big and little joys of daily life. This is easily done by writing down “three good things” from your day. Write thank-you notes and think about people who have inspired you and what about them was most significant.
And remember, “The more you are in a state of gratitude, the more you will attract things to be grateful for”— Walt Disney
