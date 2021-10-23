“Promise me you’ll always remember: Your braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — A. A. Milne
Recently I have worked with a few families in various stages of dealing with illness, a variety of chronic, serious illnesses. As someone who has dealt with family members who have experienced medical issues personally and professionally, I understand the complex emotions and toll this can take. It is hard to understand what it is like to live with chronic illness unless you have been there. In my capacity working with children, adolescents and their families, I often encounter families dealing with illness, either in their immediate or extended family. With the onset of coronavirus, those illnesses did not go away and families had to also learn to cope with the effects of another possible chronic, life threatening condition in their lives.
A person’s quality of life tends to be similar to those around them, when someone you love develops a serious illness, the negative impact on the patient’s life can also influence the rest of the family’s well-being. While it is critical that family members support their loved one, it is equally important to be aware of obstacles that illness can impose on the whole family. By understanding the challenges that may arise, your family will be better prepared to work through them and support your loved one as a strong, united front. Watching someone you love struggle with illness is painful, making many family members feel a sense of helplessness or loss of control. Emotions impact each person on different levels, but it is normal to feel any or all of the following emotions: guilt, anger, fear, frustration, embarrassment, despair.
Because each person in a family plays a specific role that is part of the family’s everyday functioning, the illness of one family member disrupts the whole family. When a family member becomes ill, other family members must alter their life and take on some of the functions of the ill person, which in turn affects their own normal routines. In some instances, a major illness brings a family closer together; in others, even a minor illness causes significant strain. It is important to identify what the illness means, not only to the individual but also to the family. Long-term illness, even in the most stable and supportive families, brings changes in family relationships.
When dealing with an illness in the family it is important to realize that at first there may be an overwhelming amount to learn and accomplish, but in most cases, there will be enough time and help from others along the way. Recognizing the impact of having an ill loved one will help with navigating the often emotional and frightening path ahead. Work to remain hopeful without falsely reassuring each other and closing opportunities to discuss fears and concerns. Find reasons to be positive and optimistic. Work to maintain your friendships that are caring and supportive and strengthen the relationships you have with others at work, school or church that have been supportive in the past. Recognize the impact of changes and transitions on your physical, emotional and social health including the closeness and intimacy you share with your loved one and recognize and appreciate what each of you does for the other. Be realistic in planning for your needs and other responsibilities. Do not take on more work than you can handle.
“Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day.” — Unknown
