“Whatever it may be that slows you down, stills your breath, and steadies your heart, that pushes against the hurried rhythms of the world, is yours and yours alone”— Joanna Gaines
A few weeks ago as I was stepping from one level on my back patio to another, I stepped wrong and twisted my ankle. I am a few weeks into this and my ankle is still bruised and painful. I did not really take the time to rest and let it heal. In fact, the following weekend I got inspired to rearrange furniture and do some decluttering around the house. Essentially, I was on my feet most of that weekend. So now I have spent the past couple of weekends resting my ankle, my body and my mind. So with spring break coming up my plan is to rest- physically and mentally. For many people rest is not part of their lives on a regular and planned basis.
As each day passes, the pace of life seems to accelerate and there is hardly ever a moment when we are not in touch with our family, friends, or coworkers. While moments for reflection may be hard to come by introspection may be an increasingly valuable part of life. Many of us are too focused on striving and never stopping. It is common for boredom to arise when we try to rest and beneath this boredom reside more difficult feelings like loneliness, anger, or feeling trapped. Often individuals wait to rest until they are so exhausted there is no other choice. We might be afraid to rest because doing so will just set us back. We worry that if we rest, our lives will spin out of control. We might even be confused about what rest really is.
In my work with adolescents I often ask them to spend calm time in order to get the rest they need for their body and mind. We all need to take every opportunity we can to just be still. Some of the more unsettled times in my life have come when I have been too busy or have forgotten to take the time to be still and take time for myself.
The ability to be introspective is important not only in adulthood but should be encouraged in childhood. Being unafraid to be alone and quiet with your thoughts is not an easy skill to master, if it does not come naturally. Simply by creating some stillness in your life for a time each day, you are giving yourself a great gift. It is never a waste of time and it is always of benefit to you. By nurturing yourself in this stillness, opportunities arise for gaining greater clarity in your life and reducing endless stress and brooding.
Instead of feeling that quiet time is a guilty pleasure, recognize that it is an essential part of nourishing your soul and replenishing your energy levels. Solitude can provide the restorative silence and serenity that you need after a fast-paced, challenging day. Embracing your need for quiet time is one of the greatest gifts that you can give yourself and those around you. We might yearn to rest, but our minds are too busy racing, reviewing all the responsibilities that are piling up and spilling over into other days and weeks. Many individuals think using a phone is resting, however, it is actually exhausting. They are absorbing the sensory input and their brain is quickly trying to process it all.
We need rest — deep, meaningful, and nurturing rest for our bodies and minds. It is the only thing that can carry us from what has been done to what is still to come. Rest will look different for each of us. Being aware of the fact that we can always change our routines can keep us in a restful state of mind. So, I will sit back, take a deep breath and rest. I will pause to think about all the good that has been done and be restored for what might lay ahead. It is in the quiet that we can hear the goodness of life.
“Sometimes, a shift in pace is all we need to show us what’s next and the steps we could take”— Unknown
