“Children have neither a past nor a future. Thus they enjoy the present, which seldom happens to us.” — Jean de La Bruyère
Part of the appeal of summer is how it calls us back to our childhood. Summer was carefree. Riding a bike with no destination in mind. Jumping into a swimming pool for a minute of cool reprieve from the sun. Playing outside until darkness set in for the night-then pushing for just a few more minutes in the cool night air.As a child, in the summer you live for the moment and every one carries the promise of excitement and wonder.
A few years ago I attended a graduation ceremony where the speaker talked about the fact that he felt he had possibly missed out on some experiences due to always looking forward and not taking the time to just breathe in the daily air. If this last year has taught us anything it is to appreciate what we have, live for the moment and embrace the present.
The moment could be any time in life. Some are once in a lifetime such as the few seconds on stage. The crucial moment in one’s career. The decision making moments between tragedy and happy ending. In so many occasions, people tend to get distracted with other scenarios that have nothing to do with enjoying now.
It comes down to focus. If we can focus on the present, then our thoughts and emotions will stay in that moment. If our focus drifts off to things like work or friends. Then our thoughts and emotions will follow. Being able to keep your focus is called mindfulness, which is essential for mental health wellness. With mindfulness we can achieve the ability to embrace the present and appreciate the beauty of the coming summer days.
Live for the moment and embrace the present. Live each day to the fullest. Today is a gift, be present and enjoy it. Do not dwell on past mistakes you may have made, but learn from them. Forget the past because it is gone, do not be anxious about the future because it is yet to come, live in today and embrace it. Explore and embrace new challenges. Visit new places and try new things; take the road less traveled because life is more exciting with adventure.
Focus on your inner beauty to see the same in others. Acceptance comes from within. Find the things you love about yourself and surround yourself with those who treat you right. Take action to reach resolution of any negative feelings, whether anger, fear, doubt, or sadness. Think about all of the things life has to offer, even though things may seem dark at the moment. Enjoy the little things. Appreciate everything and everyone around you — your family, friends, house, pets, environment, and world. Take a walk and experience the world in a way that you never have before. Spend time with your family and take time to appreciate them. Get outside and be active. Find meaning in life and appreciate achievement. Find something that gives your life meaning and pursue it.
“Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.”— Alice Morse Earle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.