“Things may never go back to normal. You may need to create a new normal. And that’s okay”— Jo Hilder
“Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away!”—Dr. Seuss.
As we enter into the month of May, I am reminded that I am usually working with many children and adolescents to navigate changes in their lives. Especially with graduating seniors, I have in the past written about their future of uncertainty. This class of seniors were born in the shadow of changes to our world after September 11, 2001, and they are now set to graduate in the midst changes of a global pandemic. The uncertainty has been ever present for weeks and seems to permeate our world. This year the passages of time look different in so many ways, events will take place in unprecedented environments. It is okay to feel sadness and disappointment over the loss of regular life compounded by the changes to a milestone year. So as I write, the advice I share is not only for graduating seniors, but for individuals of all ages trying to find their way back to the new normal.
High school is about to come to an end and your journey is truly about to begin. For many high school graduates this day may come with a mix of joy and uncertainty. Enjoy the opportunity to soar and try new things and do not be afraid to take chances and risks even though it may not always work out. There may be times when you are ready to give up and give in but persist through all the struggles, the frustrations and the disappointments. Who you are is written in your heart and is determined by your character and your willingness to persevere. You will make mistakes, but mistakes are okay. It is what you do with those mistakes that will define you as a person. Be strong and courageous and you will succeed. Do not compromise your values, withdraw from life or lose yourself. Your strength of character, your curiosity and your desire to grow will determine the road you will follow.
“And when you’re in a Slump, you’re not in for much fun. Un-slumping yourself is not easily done.” —Dr. Seuss.
Most people feel anxious or depressed at times. These feelings are normal reactions to life’s stressors. Challenging, difficult times bring about opportunity to grow, improve and build strength and character.
If everything you do seems never to work and the road you are traveling appears a constant uphill struggle, then the best thing to do may be to just sit. It is important you stop the struggle. Take some quiet time to reflect on the actions you have taken so far and also to establish some new perspectives.
Make the most of now, congratulations graduates!
