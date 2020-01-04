“Sometimes it feels like there are so many things in this world we can’t control. Earthquakes, floods, reality shows...But it’s important to remember the things that we can. Like forgiveness, second chances, fresh starts.” — New Year’s Eve
Life is short, and you never know what tomorrow will bring. I have lost three uncles in about six months and the sadness weighs heavy in my family. Experiencing all this sadness in so short a time span made me feel almost too human and aware of the fragility of life. While I do not really do New Year’s resolutions, I have resolved to move forward this year by living life in the moment and with a renewed appreciation and gratitude for the many blessings I have in my life. It is the knowledge of how quickly, sometimes tragically, things can change or disappear that fuels my desire to be aware and in the moment.
Life unfolds in the present. So often we let the present slip away, allowing time to rush past unobserved and squandering the precious seconds of our lives as we worry about the future and ruminate about the past. When you live in the present, your past is important to learn from and your future is important to work towards. At the end of the day, though, the only thing that exists outside of your head is the present. To live in the moment, means being conscious, aware and present with all of your senses. When we concentrate our attention on the present we focus on the task at hand. We give our full attention to what we are doing and we let go of outcomes. It is important to decide what matters to you and not do what you think people want you to do. You are the only person who will be around for every moment of your life. Do what makes you happy and everything else will fall into place.
When one is happy, not only will their inner world change, it is also going to have an effect on their outer world. This inner change will cause their behavior to change and how they perceive the world around them is also going to change. Through feeling different and perceiving the world around them differently, it is going to have an effect on how other people respond to them. Life in general is going to seem more worthwhile and this could mean that one makes better use of their time. It is easy to look at people who are happy and assume they do not understand your pain. People who smile in public have been through every bit as much as people who cry and frown. They just have the courage and strength to smile through it anyway.
Hold those you love close and always let them know you love them. Life is too fleeting, we never know when or how it will end. To honor ourselves, and those that love us, it is important to be true to ourselves and do the things that bring us happiness. Through tragedy we find the keys to happiness: love yourself, appreciate the little things, forgive yourself for things that have already happened, and show love to those around you.
