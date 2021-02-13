“We chose to love each other every single day, it is a choice, one that is never too late to make. I may wake every morning and touch the pillow he used to lay his head, knowing that the two of us made the choice to love and do all that we could… I cannot tell you how much peace that brings to me…” — Bridgerton
The month of February is all about Valentine’s Day and love. My husband and I have never really celebrated Valentine’s Day which is mainly because of me. I do not care for the idea that there should be a day that is set aside to show how much you love someone important in your life. We should spend everyday in our lives making others feel worthy and important. I remember as a child the excitement of the class party and exchange of sweet cards. However, as we grow older, the day changes in significance and in impact on emotions and self. It becomes clouded with the idea that if you do not have someone doing special things that day you are alone.
Someone once told me, the real value of your life is how well you loved and were loved. In an age where people, places and moments are too easily replaced, societal norm has acclimatized to a kind of social media dating that is anything but normal. Many think that love is always being on the same page, feeling romantic, and living in harmony. But love is as much about the obstacles as it is about the bliss. Love is accepting difference, recovering from conflict and tolerating discord. Maintaining a strong relationship requires constant care and communication.
Love is important for your mind and body. The more connected you are the healthier you will be as well. Love is one of the most profound emotions. It can fade or be lost, but it can also be found. While the need for human connection is innate the ability to form healthy relationships is learned. True love knows no obstacles or distance and means loving each other until the very end. It has the power to alter and define our lives.
Remembering your love stories will keep love alive. For those who have found love, remember the beauty of being in love is finding new ways to keep falling in love with that person. For those who are still looking for love, do not let the cynicism of the social media generation cloud your hopes. It is true that love happens when you are not looking and when you least expect it. Being in a committed, healthy relationship starts with focusing on yourself. Spending time working on yourself, your career, personal life, or simply the person you are can prime you for a relationship. Have faith in yourself and in the love that you deserve.
“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao Tau
