“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao Tzu
The month of February is all about Valentine’s Day and love. In my job working with adolescents and college age individuals, I watch many go through the stages of dating and romantic love as they navigate the skills it takes to have relationships.
Dating, relationship development and romance have evolved over the years. Recently I have had many conversations with individuals having difficulty navigating the rules and norms of dating in the social media era. Romance and love grow and must be cultivated in order to be true. Love is an embracing of dreams, hopes, fears, and hurt. It should be approached with open eyes, hearts and minds. There are many kinds of love, but many people seek its expression in a romantic relationship with a compatible partner.
Enduring love traditionally means love that lasts over time just as strongly as the day it began, through the tough times and the good times. It will continue with a partner despite any flaws or problems in the relationship.
Eleven years ago my parents celebrated their fiftieth anniversary. At the event I said words similar to this and they are still true today: “We are here to celebrate the enduring love that they have for each other. As I watched their relationship throughout my life, I knew what I wanted when I got married.
I thank them for the fact that they taught those of us that love them how to love. And knowing as I do from their example, that no matter what we can always find our way through it together.” My parents taught me the meaning of the word love everyday and in many ways as I was growing up. They showed it in how they treated each other and how they treated me.
Being loved unconditionally is one of the most important gifts we can receive as children. It is the very best gift we can offer our own children because it affects so many aspects of mental and physical health. Multiple studies have revealed the positive effects of love, which include; healthier brain development in childhood, enhanced ability to forge positive relationships, greater stress resilience, and a stronger immune system.
When parents accept, love, and show affection to their children, even when they make mistakes or fall short of expectations, this is unconditional love. In other words, it is a form of love with no strings attached. It is also the basis of the foundation for understanding how love can grow. My first bouquet of roses was from my father for Valentine’s Day.
During my high school and college years, I dated until I met my future husband-experiencing different relationships while learning how to love. Thirty-five years ago I married a wonderful, kind man and now we are raising a wonderfully loving, caring adolescent.
My child has friends she loves and they genuinely love to spend time together. They dance together and they celebrate each other’s accomplishments. They love trips to restaurants, coffee houses, and just being together.
Children often make friends seamlessly; the settings in which they spend time, such as school, camp, and sports teams, naturally spur fast friendships. Maintaining lifelong friendships provides deep fulfillment and meaning. Friendships require that both people invest time into the relationship, cultivate trust and honesty, and work through disagreements when they arise. Research indicates that close friendships are associated with greater happiness, self-esteem, sense of purpose and an ability to truly love.
“I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will ever be.”- Unknown
