“Isn’t it funny how day by day it seems like nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different”—C. S. Lewis
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and I realize the last year has made many of us acutely aware of mental health issues. When our world changes quickly and suddenly because of things like COVID-19, it is common to experience changes in our thoughts, feelings and behaviors. Feelings of anxiety, fear or worry are typical in stressful situations. The past year has been anything but ordinary — the pandemic, civil unrest, natural disasters and more have tested our resilience. While it can be difficult to remain hopeful during uncertain times, it’s important to believe we can overcome the curveballs life throws our way. Inspiring hope while offering support will look different with each person, but remember that your main focus should be on a person’s mental wellbeing and resilience.
A parent mentioned to me recently that we are coming to the end of school soon and I realized that it seemed like just yesterday that we were trying to decide the best schooling option for our children. Some went with in-person learning, some with homeschooling, and some with a hybrid plan. For a period of time, many parents spent much of their time wondering if the choice they had made about school was the right decision. We have been through staggered starts, contact tracing, quarantines of individuals, classes and even entire grades. The teachers have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of every child and family. Sports events looked a little different as did dance, theatre, choir, and orchestra events. Some events were canceled and some were held without spectators or with limited capacity. My dancer did not get to perform The Nutcracker on stage in December but did get to be in the Christmas parade and the performance was filmed in March. It has been harder for some than others but as a community we have persevered.
The pandemic has impacted everyone in different ways. Children and adolescents sometimes do not know how to communicate changes in feeling and emotion, making it vital that parents, caregivers, and teachers pay close attention to their behavior and words for any indication that they may be struggling. School during the pandemic may not feel like normal for a while yet. Whatever form school takes, it requires everyone’s support to make sure that it is healthy, safe and equitable for students, teachers, staff, and families. Schools provide more than just academics to children and adolescents. In addition to reading, writing and math, students learn social and emotional skills, get exercise, and have access to mental health and other support services. For many children and adolescents, schools are safe, stimulating, and enriching places to be while parents or guardians are working. For many families, schools are where kids get healthy meals, access to the internet, and other vital services.
The end of the school year is fast approaching and I have had a chance to reflect on the past year. The kids are tired and are ready for the end of extremely difficult year. The demand for mental health services has ebbed and flowed this school year but the last few months have been extremely busy with the increase in anxiety and depression. Just as anxiety was heightened at the beginning of the school year, I am working with children to get through more anxiety, depression, and apathy over the last couple of months. It seems as if the more we move toward “normal” the more negatively kids are being impacted. It is important to remember that the ongoing effects of the past year may linger and periodically return and to recognize the symptoms of issues. If your child consistently appears more angry or sad than usual, consider reaching out to a mental health professional.
“Your mental health is a priority. Your happiness is an essential. Your self-care is a necessity”— APT
