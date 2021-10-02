“Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.” — James Baldwin
I have seen a couple of social media posts lately about how difficult navigating adolescence can be for parent and child. In my home, we are currently in the throes of the adolescent years. These years will test your resolve and your patience. It will test your ability to pick your battles and forgive mistakes. It will make you feel helpless as you watch your adolescent weave their through a complicated world. They used to tell you about their day and share pieces of their social life. Then suddenly, they start responding with shoulder shrugs and mutters. Instead of becoming more aware of people and how their actions and tone of voice effect others, they seem less aware.
Parenting teens takes special skill and a lot of understanding. In my work as a therapist, I help adolescents understand themselves while helping parents navigate the often turbulent teen years with coping strategies and effective parenting techniques. Understanding what is happening for adolescents developmentally and how to interact and respond is key. Hormones play a part in adolescent behavior but they are only part of the story. Teenager’s brains lack impulse control and decision making skills. Although they are capable of high levels of complex thinking they have not developed problem-solving skills. As a parent, it is your job to understand their difficulty and help them learn to go through a decision making process.
Your behavior is the most powerful teaching skill you have. Communication with adolescents is different. Parents need to learn to have an open and accepting communication style by respecting their perspective and be willing to negotiate. Avoid the teen drama pitfalls. Develop a healthy distance from the normal “teen drama,” but remember it is real life for them. Think carefully about what really matters. Allow your teen room to make mistakes and let them know that this is how we learn. Focus on the important issues that involve safety and health. Adolescents need other caring adults in all aspects of their lives. Their schools, neighborhoods, activities and communities can be a positive influence in their lives. My adolescent has a solid, supportive system of adults in her life. She has extended family, supportive school and church environments, excellent and caring dance teachers, and most of all her friends. Be sure you have a support system for yourself that allows you to find some positives at this time in your teen’s life. Connect with your friends who are also raising teenagers. Schedule a session for parent support or counseling, if needed.
Though it can be challenging to see your child grow into a sometimes surly, moody adolescent, you have an opportunity to be their guide through this awkward and fleeting time. Adolescence can be a time of innovation, passion and growth. Before you know it they will be grown and moving on. My hope is that for my adolescent her village is there to help fill in the gaps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.