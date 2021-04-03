“A happy marriage is about three things — memories of togetherness, forgiveness of mistakes and a promise to never give up on each other.” — Surabhi Surendra
My parents have been married 60 years this month and as with many events this past year, the celebration will be low key. We have had numerous birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and holidays in the last year that had to be adjusted. For their fiftieth we had a wonderful get together with their friends and family and even were able to recreate their wedding photos with all the wedding party in attendance.Something as special as that many years of love and marriage should be shared.
Growing up I heard the story of the sweet, magical way my parents met; their courtship, relationship and the way they worked together to make their marriage work. Their relationship has taught me many things about love and life. They both lived lives of service to others, to family, and to each other.
They remained focused on the positives in their relationship, hugged each other often, and continued to laugh and enjoy each other every day. They remembered no one is perfect, looked for the good in each other and respected and appreciated each other’s differences, opinions, beliefs, hopes, fears and dreams. Most of all they learned from each other and helped each other to grow mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Their commitment to each other never waned as the years flew by and new generations were born.
A few years ago I asked my mother and a good friend of the family what they thought the path to a lasting marriage is. Their answer without hesitation was communication and commitment.
The idea of having “to work” at marriage is overwhelming for those who believe that if we love each other enough, all will flow easily. We think there should be no troubles or problems between us, but living with someone requires considerable flexibility and accommodation.
Marriage is difficult for everyone; some couples may just have less difficulty than others. The most common reasons couples give for long-term marital success are commitment and companionship. They speak of hard work and dedication, both to each other and to the idea of marriage. Positive communication skills, realistic expectations, and common attitudes concerning important issues and beliefs are qualities that a couple can acquire and strengthen which may improve their marriage. Each marriage is as different as the individuals involved and what works for each couple might be different, however, the most important elements remain communication, acceptance, and commitment to yourself and the relationship.
At their fiftieth celebration I said words similar to this and they are still true today:“We are here to celebrate the enduring love that they have for each other. As I watched their relationship throughout my life, I knew what I wanted when I got married. I thank them for the fact that they taught those of us that love them how to love. And knowing as I do from their example, that no matter what we can always find our way through it together.”
