“Silence is sometimes the best answer.”- Dalai Lama
It is back to school time and this year is going to look a little different than previous years. As communities are getting back to school over the next few weeks, we are coming out of months of isolation at home cloistered in a cocoon of family with limited social interaction. With the resumption of school, also comes the return to our busy extracurricular schedules.
School will be in full swing and sports, dance and other activities will be filling our schedules. Most of us have spent the last few months with just our immediate family, meaning limited activities, socialization and planning. More than a few times, I have heard families say how tired and inundated they feel when they had just one thing to do outside of their home.
I suspect that things will pick up quickly and could possibly become overwhelming before we realize. As children start school, parents go back to work and activities resume do not forget to breathe and be still.
Learn to love and nurture yourself. Learn to be still and enjoy the ride. It may be bumpy at times and it may be smooth, but ultimately it is worth the trip. It is important to learn to accept what you cannot change. We spend too much time worrying about the things we cannot change, mistakes we have made and not enough time dealing with what we can influence in our lives.
Appreciate the power of a smile and cultivate the ability to laugh at yourself. Whenever you are laughing or smiling, something wonderful and joyous happens.
We spend so much time working and living life inside that we forget the feelings that can come from just being in nature. If the noise becomes too much, take a walk outside. Enjoy the sights, the sounds, and the peace. If you have a lot on your mind and you feel like your thoughts are driving you crazy, meditation can help you find peace. Simply close everything, sit back, close your eyes and clear your mind of every thought, literally think of nothing.
Being unafraid to be alone and quiet with your thoughts is not an easy skill to master if it does not come naturally. Simply by creating some stillness in your life for a time each day you are giving yourself a great gift. It is never a waste of time and it is always of benefit to you.
By nurturing yourself in this stillness opportunities arise for gaining greater clarity in your life and reducing endless stress and brooding. It is also important to disconnect for some part of every day or for a day periodically. Unplug from people and media. Spend some time with just yourself, even if it is only ten minutes.
Be still and silent, clear your mind. There is immense power in silence. Learn to be silent and not react to the different types of people you will encounter on your journey towards a greater life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.