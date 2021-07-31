“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” — C. S. Lewis
Back-to-school time is here with the usual book and supply checklists for students. However, there are many factors that determine a successful school year, some in our control and some not.
This time of year many parent’s main concern becomes wanting their child to be happy at school. I recommend parents have a different sort of checklist in mind as their children and teens get used to classroom life again. It is really a check-in list to help manage a child’s total well-being. We know that any change — good or bad — causes some level of anxiety among students, and a new school year is full of changing routines. Different teachers, alternating combinations of classmates, maybe a new building; it all breeds nervousness in kids that you as a parent can help keep in check.
Be aware of your child’s social comfort level once the new school year is underway. What friends — new and old — are in their classes?
As a parent, you want your child to have healthy social engagement from the start and look forward to seeing someone every day. Without that connection, kids may already feel lost. Instead of asking, “How was school?” and then settling for the answer, “Fine” or “Good.” Try approaching the topic from angles that lead your child to describe whatever excitements or disappointments they may be experiencing in the first days and weeks. New schedule, new topics of study, maybe a completely new school — there is a lot to be processed and expressed there.
If your child is in a new building this year, be sure he or she avoids undue stress by learning the physical layout before the bell rings on day one. Find out in advance where each class is located, how to get to the cafeteria and which hallway leads to the main office.
There is also physical reconditioning that is often necessary to prepare for being back in school. Encourage your child to reset sleeping habits days before classes start and set a plan for organizing homework and extracurricular activities back into the schedule. The sooner a routine returns, the better it is for everyone.
It is important to take the time to talk to your child. Opportunities to talk with your child can happen in the car, during bath time or as you sit and read with your child. Always keep the communication open; children need to know that someone is listening. This will encourage them to talk about the good and bad experiences at school. The more you know about what is happening at school the sooner you can become aware of a serious situation.
It is a good idea to get to know your child’s teacher. Attendance at parent-teacher meetings, information sessions, community dinners and volunteering are ideal opportunities. If you feel that you need more time, request to meet the teacher for a specific purpose. The teacher is trying their best to ensure that your child is happy at school, but they are not perfect and they have many students in class.
Before approaching, calling or emailing a teacher with an issue, take the time to sleep on the situation to gather all your thoughts. When you do express your opinion try to start with the positive and then calmly express your points. Try to also listen to the teacher’s point of view and see how you can come to constructive solutions together. Your child’s teacher will appreciate that you are speaking to them in a calm manner and in return will be able to provide the necessary help. If there is a problem at school it is always best to first communicate with the teacher. Your child’s teacher is the one who spends most of the day with them.
Most importantly, be positive and supportive. No matter how upset or unhappy your child may be at school, always try to find solutions. It is important that your child sees that you have control and that you believe that things will get better. Remember at times things can sound worse than they are and children are resilient. You can only control what is in your environment.
Be sure to relax, take a deep breath, and let your child know you are there for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.