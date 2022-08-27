“Every child has talents, passions, and the potential to be amazing” — Dr. Brad Johnson
So here we are again at the end of an all too short, quick summer break. It is school time again! You are probably feeling excited and maybe a little sad that summer is over. I know for my family with our busy schedules the summer has flown by and we are now in the throes of navigating junior high.
The past couple of years have been difficult for all of our students, and we can expect that the start of this school year will have its share of challenges. Schools have been adapting to the many changes they have had to face while trying to reestablish some sense of normalcy after the chaos.
As we look at the checklists of school supplies and routines for back to school, I wanted to focus on something that can get lost in the shuffle. The importance of the relationships that children and adolescents have in their lives. Loving, stable and responsive relationships are fundamental to your child's development.
One reason that relationships are important to children's well-being is that they are the most intimate forum for making a personal connection to another person, and over time they influence the child's sense of self, emotional competencies, coping capacities, and security. During the past couple of years relationships and social skills have often been replaced by safety protocols and closures of activities.
Depending on the age and developmental level of your child these would have had a different effect. Those effects will not necessarily diminish with just the return of normalcy. We need to create as many opportunities to fill the gaps in social skills development.
Strong relationships with teachers and school staff can dramatically enhance students’ level of motivation and therefore promote learning. Students who have access to more strong relationships are more academically engaged, have better social skills, and experience more positive behavior.
I always encourage parents and students to try to cultivate positive relationships with teachers and school staff and to be open about circumstances within the family. Positive connections between parents and teachers have been shown to improve children's academic achievement, social competencies and emotional well-being. When parents and teachers work as partners, children do better in school and at home.
Children and adolescents need other caring adults in all aspects of their lives. Their schools, neighborhoods, activities and communities can be a positive influence in their lives. My adolescent has a solid, supportive system of adults in her life. She has extended family, supportive school and church environments, excellent and caring dance teachers, dance peers of various ages, and most of all her friends.
Through relationships, children learn how to think, understand, communicate, behave, express emotions and develop social skills. According to Kent Pekel, "A gigantic body of research shows that the relationships in a kid's life are like the roots of a tree. When kids have strong roots they can grow, they can thrive, they can withstand the storms life throws at them."
His research institute has identified five key elements that are essential to the type of relationship building that helps children grow into healthy adults: express care, challenge growth, provide support, share power, and expand possibilities. When children and adolescents have relationships that provide these elements their outcomes are dramatically better. They are more likely to be motivated, socially responsible, ethical and empathetic. They are also more likely to get good grades and stay away from risky behaviors.
I recently saw this quote that was posted by a teacher, but feel it is important for parents and teachers both to remember.
“Relationships before rigor. Grace before grades. Patience before programs. Love before lessons.” — Dr. Brad Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.