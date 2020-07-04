“Sometimes the only way out really is through.”— Thought Catalog
Recently, in meeting with parents of an adolescent client, her father referred to the last few months of quarantine as “stolen moments” with his teenagers. The family had spent much of the last couple of months in quarantine, but had taken the time to have family dinners, movie nights and game nights.
As with most families, for what will in the future be seen as a few brief moments we all took a break from our daily routine. Now as we move forward into the next phase we, as parents, a community and a society have some decisions to make about the way our lives will look.
This week I received a message from a friend asking how I feel about school starting in just a few short weeks. I realized that those many difficult decisions were no longer that far away.
As I am following the updates from the school systems and watching the changes within our community, I am aware of the fact that while things are moving forward there is still a considerable amount of uncertainty. While the children and adolescents I work with are ready to get back to some semblance of normalcy, there is still some stress about how things will be different. There will be transitions to new schools due to grade leveling up which could lead to increased anxiety because end of the year visitations were not held.
There will be students that may not return for a variety of reasons, which may create a sense of loss. There were teacher farewells that did not happen. Those students that do not return to school will have adjustments to make as well. The families I come in contact with are at varying stages in the process of making decisions about safety precautions and in their approaches to returning to normal.
We are stepping into a new chapter in our world and into a new beginning. There have been changes in our perspectives and our routines, but we are rising to meet the challenges. We are all going through some stress right now, impacting how we live, work, socialize and move through the world. And experts say that the pandemic could have an effect on mental health long after it is over.
The idea of moving on from and even thriving after extremely difficult or traumatic circumstances may seem unfathomable, but it is possible. The process can be summed up in one word: resilience.
Resilience is “the process and outcome of successfully adapting to difficult or challenging life experiences, especially through mental, emotional, and behavioral flexibility and adjustment to external and internal demands.”
We might fail, we might stumble, there may be starts and restarts, but now we know with resilience we can persevere.
