“Resilience is not about being impacted. Resilience is not about hurting or suffering. It’s about how we come back.”— Rabbi Emily Hyatt
Two years ago in March our lives were changed. My child performed in the ballet “Cinderella”on March 13 and then went on spring break. Very quickly over the next few days the world began to shutdown. Many children and adolescents felt disconnected wondering “where is this going to go”. As events and activities shutdown, so did schools, churches and in some cases contact with friends and family.
Some went to a dark lonely place, with increased anxiety, depression and self doubt. With all that our children and adolescents have been through in these last couple of years, parents are also finding hidden difficulties. The pandemic has changed our children and adolescents. We cannot ignore the fact that what happened two years ago has had a lasting effect. The impact it is having on their mental health could be devastating.
Parents are dealing with the same thing, their lives have changed and their children’s lives have become more troublesome. Mental health issues have increased and with such demand for treatment it is even more important that therapists and teachers work with parents and families to recognize the concerning symptoms. Part of this time of their lives is going to stay with them. It will hopefully make them stronger which may also prepare them for the future. To address the impact we have to listen to our children.
Our children and adolescents were struggling before the pandemic and it has been more challenging for some children. Children are very fragile, but sometimes they will surprise you with their resilience. They should be treated like what they have been through is equal to what we have been through. For so many children and adolescents that little kid in them disappeared and they started worrying more which creates stress.
In truth, we know very little about what constitutes resilience. In clinical circles, we use the term to refer to the return to prior function and to describe the absence of symptomatology or dysfunction. Some of the variables that play a role in resilience center on the individual and others in the individual’s environment. The presence of a support system, a dependable relationship, perseverance, optimism, and a sense of humor all contribute.
It is essential to assess these as we evaluate how individuals will bounce back. Children and adolescents do have the capacity to become resilient and adaptive when we give them the opportunities and resources. Maximizing resilience opportunities that take into account the burden of the pandemic and its associated stressors is essential. Children need advocates who can initiate and lead collaborations with leaders in communities, school districts, churches, and technology to build effective programs and interventions. We need to disseminate these within the systems where our children socialize, study, and play.
The primary factor in a child’s recovery from an adverse or traumatic event is the presence of a sensitive and caring adult. These lessons show us that there is some light in difficult times you just have to find it.
“Let us also remember how we rolled up our sleeves, never gave up and here’s to better days ahead” — Robin Roberts
