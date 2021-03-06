“For there is always light if only we are brave enough to see it—If only we are brave enough to be it.” — Amanda Gorman
In these last few months, we have all begun to look for a light at the end of the tunnel. I have spent these months working with children, adolescent and their families trying to navigate the ups and downs of the constant changes in our lives. I realize that if our world was filled with only perfect occurrences, we would miss some of life’s most important lessons. There is no new or old normal, there is only the way things are. We find a way to move forward. We have learned from the adversity, pain and sorrow; but also from the bravery, courage, and sacrifice. And through these lessons learned, we can resolve to not destroy the beauty of today by grieving over yesterday or worrying about tomorrow. I am reminded of the Thomas Rhett song “Be a Light”.
“In a world full of hate, be a light, When you do somebody wrong, make it right”
To be the light is to foster peace and to show others the joy and love that is present. In all beauty and goodness, we are the light. In times of trial and struggle it means to illuminate what is wonderful. In reality, being the light may mean showing kindness to someone despite their flaws. It may mean helping people through situations they do not know how to overcome by empowering and encouraging them. It could be reaching out to that person you have not talked to in a long time to let them know you care and that they have value and worth. It may be to radiate joy and celebrate the blessings that are present in life.
“In a time full of doubt, just believe.”
To be the light means in times of darkness you offer hope, encouragement, kindness and compassion. In times where others are struggling you offer a way to help them to regain their positivity. Everyone has their own share of problems. Even though we do not always understand it, we believe that it has a purpose. No matter what is going on in our lives, remaining positive is such a key part to making sure our light shines. Sometimes to be the light may mean to give in a new way to a situation or relationship.
“In a place that needs change, make a difference, In a time full of noise, just listen.”
To be the light may be to offer wisdom and guidance, or just to sit with someone, and be the presence they need. It may be offering strength to those that are in a moment’s weakness, or offering kindness to someone in random parts of the day. I think of the ways other people have helped me see the light through encouragement or through joy that is shared. We should always be willing to serve and help others. It may also mean to just be still and show that nothing really needs to be said until the time is right.
