“When it comes to our sense of love, belonging, and worthiness, we are most radically shaped by our families of origin – what we hear, what we are told, and perhaps most importantly, how we observe our parents engaging with the world….”— Brene’ Brown
I am mindful of and heartened by the movement I see going on in our community lately with respect to the sad, upsetting current events in our country. As a counselor working with children, adolescents and families I model and teach respect, tolerance, and acceptance every day.
One of the main tenets of my practice is that in working with a diverse population of adolescents — I will never be judgmental. One of the points I make in the first appointment is that I will respect and accept each individual for who they are. I grew up in a small town, in which everyone no matter their differences or diversity was respected and accepted. I watched both my parents work with very diverse populations in their careers. The idea of loving others is a principle that I was taught by my parents and those around me when I was young and has never wavered.
Many people are hesitant to talk to their kids about differences. Whether you talk about those differences or not, they notice when certain groups seem to be treated differently than others. When parents avoid talking about differences and discrimination children learn that the topic is taboo. They might be hesitant to ask questions, missing opportunities to challenge and correct stereotypes. Discussing differences can help kids appreciate diversity and better recognize social injustice when they see it. The discussion about discrimination and equality should be an open and ongoing, not a one time conversation. Use age-appropriate language children can understand and do not give kids too much information at once. The conversation will get deeper as they get older. Learn to respond to children’s questions about differences naturally. In addition to the discussion, help children understand the value of diversity by exposing them to as many diverse experiences as possible. A diverse set of experiences and viewpoints boosts creativity and helps kids better understand the world around them.
Teaching children that everyone is deserving of equitable treatment means teaching them to value diversity and all people. We all have our unique characteristics and personalities that make us different from each other. Tolerance is one of those qualities that forms the basis of society and refers to the skills we need to live together peacefully. It creates a society in which people can feel valued and respected, and in which there is room for every person, each with their own ideas, thoughts and dreams.
