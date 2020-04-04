“Ever wonder what the world is coming to? Ever feel like there’s something we could do? “Cause I think it might be up to me and you, What the world is coming to.”— Home Free
As I drove home from work last week, I saw what seems to be a sign of the times we are living in. There were three teenage girls in a church parking lot with their cars parked, at least eight feet apart. They had their cars backed tailgate to tailgate each sitting on their own trunk, hanging out. My eleven year old is doing online education with her school, her dance classes on Zoom, an app that is interactive and live so teachers can communicate and she can see her friends, and Sunday School on YouTube. Is this the new normal that our children will be experiencing for the foreseeable future?
There are so many questions that cannot be answered at this time. The uncertainty and chaos are having an unprecedented impact on anxiety, depression and other mental and behavioral health issues. During times of stress, we have an instinctive need to seek information. This is not just true of adults, but for children and adolescents as well. That is why it is important to talk with children during times of crisis and uncertainty. While parents struggle with making sense of it all, children and adolescents are not immune to the stories. They are dealing with their own social and academic uncertainties and highly tuned in to their own sources and concerns. Kids hear a lot of what adults hear but it is filtered and translated by young brains and shared around. This means children are easy targets for misinformation and in the absence of knowledge they will create a story. Add to this the tendency to focus on the negatives when we are already afraid. As coronavirus spreads around us, it is easy to become anxious and fearful. That is a natural response to the inability to control danger. Open communication based on facts rather than rumors, can go a long way toward making us feel connected and safe.
Start with your own anxiety and check-in with yourself to see how you are feeling. We communicate emotions just like we communicate information verbally, with body language, and even being distracted all communicate our state of mind. Transmitting your own anxiety will not help your kids. Before you talk, figure out what is important for your child to know. Remember they are worried about different things than you are. They are worried about seeing their friends, events they will miss or their extracurricular activities. Listen and acknowledge their worries. Find out what your kids already know or may have heard. This not only tells you what actual knowledge they have but can give you insight into misinformation and their potential sources of anxiety.
Communicate clearly and alleviate their fear as best you can. Fear not only makes people anxious, it has an effect on the immune system. Be honest and promise what you can deliver — that you will do everything in your power to keep them safe and that you will be there for them. Focus on the precautions being taken and tell them all the things you are doing in your family to stay healthy. Reassure them by talking about how coronavirus matters to them. Share stories of how people are working together, helping each other out to inspire them. Keep regular routines and schedules as much as possible or help create new ones in a new environment. Engage in healthy activities that you enjoy and find relaxing. Exercise regularly, keep regular sleep routines and eat healthy food. Keep things in perspective and as normal as possible. And remember we are all in this together.
