February is always a short month, but this February was even shorter because Greenback was dismissed several days because of flooding, snow and illness. That does not mean there was not a lot happening at our school.
Last Friday night, Junior Beta Club held its annual party at the school. These middle school students got a glimpse of what their prom will be when they are juniors and seniors. Speaking of prom, our junior/senior prom will be April 24. We girls are busy finding the perfect dress and deciding on our hairstyles.
Also, our students did very well at the Loudon County School Science Fair. Grand Champions were: experiments, Luke Morris Justin Lett and Eva Kintz; 3-D models, Karli Hammontree, Marlee Ownsby, Hannah Bryant and Maddi Clark; animation, Cash Howarth.
A free Boater Safety Class was held March 2. Sgt. Hutchens of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office stopped by Kendra Holt’s first grade class. Hutchens spent time and read “Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose” to the students. Thanks for going the extra mile to interact with our school.
Future Farmers of America had a great time at their regional contest. One of our quiz bowl teams made it in the top five and the other made it in the top 10. Emily Fipps won second in prepared public speaking in the region and will be going to State. Fine arts teacher Karrah Bennett will be coordinating with other teachers in our county to sponsor the Loudon County Fine Arts Showcase at Loudon High School March 19.
On a sports note, our baseball team has started their season and hopes to repeat as State Champions. Also, the softball team’s season has begun, and they are looking forward to a great year.
The seniors at Greenback, of which I am one, are starting to count down the days until graduation, which is May 8. Melanie Shepherd, guidance counselor, coordinated a college fair with representatives from schools/support organizations for those who have not decided on their next venture after graduation. Also, seniors received their caps and gowns last week which made graduation seem all too real.
Loudon County students are enjoying their spring break this week after taking their nine week tests this past week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.