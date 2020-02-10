At Greenback School, the high school students that made a 21 or over on the ACT or a 35 or over on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test (ASVAB) received a luncheon at our local community center.
On Jan. 30, senior Anna Morris signed to Cleveland State Community College where she will continue her education and basketball career. On Feb. 5, seniors Hazen Carleton and Josiah Milsaps signed to Maryville College where they will continue their education and football careers. Also on Feb. 5, senior Holden Willis signed to South Florida State College where he will also further his education and football career.
The Greenback baseball team has welcomed Justin Ridenour as its new head coach. We cannot wait to see what he brings to the Cherokee family! Our band teacher, Frank Hudson, has been recognized as Greenback’s New Teacher of the Year. Congratulations to Hudson for this achievement.
Loudon County School Board honored Loudon High School and Greenback football programs for their outstanding records at the January Board meeting. Tennessee School Board Appreciation Week was held on Jan. 27-31.
PTO presents Daddy — Daughter dance in the school cafeteria from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Girls preK to eighth grade must be escorted by an adult father figure.
Greenback FFA is selling fresh strawberries until Feb. 13. Strawberry deliveries will be made between the end of February through mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.