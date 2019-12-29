So here we all are, wrapping up the remains of another year and embarking on the next. Most of us are full of pie, cookies, gravy and a few extra pounds of this and that.
A few make New Year’s resolutions, and many more grow cynical at the idea. After all, if you want to resolve to make changes, you don’t have to wait until the dawn of a new year.
Of course, that’s true … but hey, if the start of a new year gives us another opportunity to put some healthy changes in place, why not go for it?
There is a quote by Robert Butler of the National Institute on Aging: “If exercise could be packaged in a pill, it would be the single most widely prescribed and beneficial medicine in the nation.”
Pretty true — consider just a few of the benefits:
• Improves your mood. In studies, regular aerobic exercise did as well as an antidepressant in treating depression.
• Helps prevent diabetes. Multiple studies show that both prediabetes and diabetes are prevented, delayed or improved substantially by regular exercise.
• Helps delay or reduce the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. We all want our brain to function well for as long as our bodies.
• Promotes weight management, improves energy, enhances sleep and helps maintain joint health and mobility.
The bottom line is that the vast majority of us just feel and do a whole lot better for the long haul when exercise is happening in our life.
But for many it’s just tough to get started. So, what are some reasonable goals?
Something as simple (at least in concept) as a 30-minute brisk walk (not a slow stroll) is a good place to start. Any substitute such as elliptical, biking, stationary bike, swimming, running, etc. is fine.
If some weights/resistance work can be added for 20 minutes twice a week, that’s helpful.
Others go beyond with longer exercise sessions, interval training, classes and a great variety of gym workouts. But something is always better than nothing.
So how do I actually start doing something like this and stay with it?
• Start slow (but start). If the last time you exercised was 25 pounds and 10 or 20 years ago, don’t try some killer workout. The last thing you want is an injury or discouragement right at the start. I’ve had some patients start with a 5-minute walk five days a week and add a minute to the walk each week until they got up to a 30-minute brisk walk a half year later. Better to do that and avoid injury than knock yourself out early.
• Figure out a way to actually make it enjoyable. I do a few things for exercise, but mostly I bike. For me, listening to a downloaded book, music or podcast helps ramp up the interest. That translates into my actively thinking each day where I can wedge in a bike ride, rather than just deciding I’m too busy or tired.
• Be a can-do person. As we get older or get injuries there will be types of exercise we can no longer do. But rather than stopping exercise altogether, keep figuring out what you can still do, and do it. For example, if your joints don’t allow you to run or walk on a treadmill, perhaps you can get an inexpensive used stationary bike and go with that. Be creative and persistent.
• Make your plan weatherproof. If you’re going to do outdoor exercise, be tough and don’t let a little rain or less-than-perfect temperature stop you. But when necessary, have a ready indoor alternative.
• If at all possible, find one or more encouragers. Few of us do well as Lone Rangers for the long haul. A friend, spouse, coworker or trainer can help keep us on track when we just aren’t feeling it for exercise.
Much more could be said, but bottom line, keep moving, it’s worth it. And when you slack off and fall off the wagon, climb right back on.
You’ll feel better, be on less meds and help prevent a whole lot of illness and disability.
Wishing you all a happy, healthy and moving 2020!
