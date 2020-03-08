For many years, we had an outdoor cat, Puddy. Although we fed him on our back porch and he was never in want, he instinctively liked to try and capture the little birds that would land on the railing of the porch. He was mesmerizing to watch. Once he had spotted a potential prey, he would nearly freeze. Then, whenever the bird looked away, he would noiselessly creep a few steps closer. Many of the birds would take notice at some point and fly away. But if they were distracted and unwatchful for too long, he would get close enough for a sudden fatal pounce.
Puddy’s tactics remind me of many of the deadliest diseases we encounter in medicine. Many of them are so slow and quiet that it is hard to motivate ourselves to take action against them. It would be easier if they were more like a migraine, causing tremendous pain when they attacked. It is usually quite easy to motivate someone to treat their migraines. If there is something that will really treat or prevent their migraines, the true migraine sufferer will jump at the chance to use them, even though migraines almost never kill. Why? Because the pain they cause is a motivator to treat them.
But the slow, quiet killers sneak along without raising much alarm, because you can barely feel them at all. So, it’s easy to ignore them, or at least put off until tomorrow doing the things that would help manage them. And then put it off some more until tomorrow … and tomorrow … and tomorrow.
All right, who are these slow, quiet killers? The four that I deal with most frequently in my medical practice are hypertension (high blood pressure), atherosclerosis (leading to heart attacks, strokes and peripheral vascular disease), Type 2 diabetes (DM2) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These four comprise, or lead to, several of the top 10 causes of death in the U.S., yet they are frequently given very little attention by those who suffer from them. The reason is that they cause very little in the way of symptoms for years or even decades.
Consider each of them for a moment. Untreated, high blood pressure leads to a markedly higher chance of a devastating stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, and ruptured aneurysms to name a few. But it can go almost totally without symptoms for decades. Although lots of folks think they can feel it when their BP is high, it turns out that when this is tested, almost no one can reliably tell whether there BP is high unless it is extreme (like 220/120). So, if they put on weight, don’t exercise, eat lots of salt and skip their BP med frequently, they will still feel generally OK, until one of the just-mentioned complications hits, and then it’s too late.
The story is similar with atherosclerosis, the slow plaquing up of arteries that leads to strokes and heart attacks. It’s a slow, painless process until a person suddenly can’t speak due to a stroke, or has crushing chest pain or finds out their kidneys aren’t working well anymore. Even poorly-treated diabetes can have fairly mild symptoms for a long time. But by the time symptoms show up because damage has occurred to the nerves, eyes, circulation, or kidneys, or a stroke or heart attack has occurred, it’s rather late in the game for major prevention. Even COPD is a slow sneaky process. The loss of lung function from smoking is usually so gradual that a person subconsciously just exerts a little less and barely notices the slow increase in shortness of breath. There is, perhaps, a smokers’ cough, but these symptoms seem fairly mild. But when about half of one’s lung function has been slowly lost, the shortness of breath becomes undeniable, especially if a cold or the flu is thrown on top of things. And lungs, unfortunately, don’t regenerate when we quit smoking, though at least the loss of lung function slows. That’s why it’s so crucial to quit while there is still a good amount of healthy lung function left. Of course, quitting at any point is a huge help, but sooner is much better than later. I know this article is a bit dark. But what I am hoping to do is to point our attention to the slow, quiet, approaching cats. Just because they are stealthy and nearly silent doesn’t mean they aren’t brutal and deadly. Talk to your doctor. All of these major silent killers can be effectively fought and prevented.
The changes in lifestyle that are needed are not easy, or, as they say, everyone would be doing them. Yet they are doable, become enjoyable, and the rewards are huge. It starts by recognizing these stalking cats, realizing their cruel intent, and putting into effect a plan of escape.
