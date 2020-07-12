Most of us are aware that the COVID-19 curves are trending up again in our county and state. And with it, the weight, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar of many of my patients is climbing as well.
Especially for the gym-goers, these last few months have really thrown a wrench in the gears of their exercise plans. But the great outdoors, for most of us, still offers a place to walk, bike or run without fear of exposure to the coronavirus. Of course, we may have to pick our time of day carefully to avoid some excessive heat, sweat and dehydration.
In fact, the heat can often cause problems for folks, especially those trying to exercise in it. Specifically, there are three heat-related illnesses to watch out for. The mildest one is heat cramps with symptoms including muscle cramps, fatigue, thirst and heavy sweating. It can usually be treated by getting to a cool place, resting and hydrating with water, sports drinks or other rehydration drinks containing electrolytes.
The next, more serious, heat-induced condition is heat exhaustion. You may notice the symptoms of heat cramps as well as rapid pulse, feeling lightheaded, nausea, headache and sometimes cool moist skin with goose bumps. If you start noticing some of these symptoms, stop all activity and rest in a cool place, and hydrate (not with alcoholic or caffeinated beverages).
If untreated, heat exhaustion can go on to heat stroke, a potentially deadly condition. In heat stroke the body temperature reaches 104 F or higher. The skin may be moist or, worse, hot and dry, as the heat challenge overwhelms the body’s ability to cool itself by sweating. In addition to all the symptoms of heat exhaustion, there may be confusion, agitation, irritability, and sometimes, fainting. Heat stroke is a medical emergency requiring immediate treatment to avoid damage to the brain and other vital organs or even death. If you are with someone exhibiting symptoms of heat stroke, call 911 immediately as this isn’t one to just treat on your own. While waiting, move the person to a cool place and cover with a wet sheet or spray with cool water and encourage hydration if they are able to drink. Fan them to encourage evaporation of the water on them which will further cool them.
Heat-induced illnesses are not terribly rare. One source lists heat stroke as the third leading cause of death in American athletes. These cases would be what is called exertional heat stroke, where physical activity is a major player in the overheating. There is also non-exertional heat stroke which occurs in a person not physically active but overwhelmed by a very hot environment.
There are a few other factors besides the temperature, humidity and exertion that put someone at greater risk for heat illness. These include poor hydration, alcohol intake, overdressing (especially if the clothing doesn’t allow evaporation of sweat), very young or old age, and certain medications such as beta blockers, antihistamines, and diuretics.
Midsummer in Tennessee is still a great time to be outside, especially when trying to find ways to exercise without a lot of viral threat. But try to get those walks, runs and bikes in early while the sun is just coming up or close to going down. As a bonus, you may just find that being out in God’s creation during those serene times of day provides a soothing of your soul as well as fitness for your body.
