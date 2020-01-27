An exciting second semester has begun at Heritage. Spring season sports have started conditioning, while winter sports, like basketball and wrestling, have already had an amazing start to their season.
This past Friday — the 24th — was the basketball homecoming. Heritage kicked off the shortened homecoming spirit week with hat day on Wednesday, followed by sports/club day on Thursday and, finally, Heritage spirit day on homecoming day.
Although both of our basketball teams at Heritage have been rather successful this season, our Lady Mountaineers have dominated the court thus far with an 18-3 record as of last Friday. Both Mountaineer teams gave it their all on homecoming night and both teams emerged victorious.
The results of the 2020 Heritage Basketball Homecoming were as follows: second runner up Olivia Bright, first runner up Loren Estes, and homecoming queen Emma Cowden. Congratulations to all the homecoming candidates and our homecoming queen.
Homecoming is just the start of the exciting events happening this semester at Heritage.
