February at Heritage has been an eventful month, to say the least. We have been out for several days this month due to sickness, flooding and even snow. In fact, this past week makes five weeks in a row that students have not gone to school for a full week.
These days get students and teachers excited, and it’s important to get these days off to give students and teachers days to relax and recuperate. However, teachers have to worry about trying to get through all of these state standards that are constantly being pushed on us in these shortened school weeks. Some upper level math and science classes have quite a lot of standards to cover in order to make sure their students have a chance at doing well on the standardized tests.
Other activities in school are also set back quite a bit, like our basketball team, which had to reschedule its senior night game to a Saturday. Instances like this make planning school and club activities even harder on the advisers who try to plan out events as well.
So, in short, it’s important to be thankful for the days we get off, but also stay focused on learning and take advantage of the incredible educational courses we offer at Heritage.
