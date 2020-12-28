The month of December at Heritage Middle School has been nothing but crazy and muddled.
We went virtual for almost half of the month but, the time we were there, all students and staff had to make some changes. We had many substitute teachers in our school, but we all tried to adapt and work through it.
The Christmas basketball tournament was cut short for our school due to COVID-19 related issues, but we hope to get back into things after Christmas.
There are some positive things that did happen this month and that our school is very happy to share.
First, our BETA Club and student council worked with Maryville Junior Service League to help with its 2020 Toys for Tots of Blount County collection. Heritage raised money for this through Hats for Tots and through a toy collection barrel. Around $200 was made through the Hats for Tots.
Another cool thing that many contributed to was a blanket drive that seventh grader Aleyah Smith organized. One hundred and forty-nine blankets were taken up at Eagleton so far and many are still being collected at HMS. Many teachers at our school pitched in to bring blankets for this.
Everyone at HMS did virtual learning Dec. 15-18 because of low staff members and students. We also will be doing a staggered schedule after Christmas break for a week. Students with last names starting with A-K go Jan. 5 and 7, and students with last names starting with L-Z go Jan. 6 and 8.
That is mostly all that has happened due to COVID-19. We were only at school for a short amount of time in December, but while we were there we all made the most of it.
